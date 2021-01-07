Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Trading Up 8.4%

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 190,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 155,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBCP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $448.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Independent Bank by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Independent Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 248,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Independent Bank by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

