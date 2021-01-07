Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires 34 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,615.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $51.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,190.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,180.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3,143.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

