Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $961,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Stryker were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1,924.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,132,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Stryker by 20.5% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.69. 7,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,825. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $245.53.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.41.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.