Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 1,550 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,109 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises about 1.1% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $174,474,000 after buying an additional 3,255,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,645 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,388,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Loop Capital upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.24. 96,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,318. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.20, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.