Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 663 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of T traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $29.76. 717,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,207,977. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

