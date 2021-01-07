Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.6% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,484,000 after purchasing an additional 179,334 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,921,000 after purchasing an additional 274,941 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,452,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.60. The stock had a trading volume of 30,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,528. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $173.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.03.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

