Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $24.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

