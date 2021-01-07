InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on InflaRx in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded InflaRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Ci Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated a market perform rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $9.70.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in InflaRx by 63.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 238,838 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in InflaRx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 173,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the second quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

