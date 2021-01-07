ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ING. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

ING opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.92.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 128.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 126,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

