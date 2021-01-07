INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

INmune Bio stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 2.76. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $24.42.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.19). Research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

