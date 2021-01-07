Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Up 7.2%

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.58 and last traded at $98.98. 189,067 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 133,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.34.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOSP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Innospec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.
The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Innospec by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.7% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Innospec by 20.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
Innospec Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOSP)
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.
