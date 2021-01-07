Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Up 7.2%

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.58 and last traded at $98.98. 189,067 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 133,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOSP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Innospec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Innospec by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.7% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Innospec by 20.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

