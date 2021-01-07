Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
IIPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.75.
Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $178.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.74 and its 200-day moving average is $129.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $199.35. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after acquiring an additional 573,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
