Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $178.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.74 and its 200-day moving average is $129.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $199.35. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after acquiring an additional 573,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

