Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) versus Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Financial Survey

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) and Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inphi and Solar Enertech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inphi $365.64 million 23.15 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -2,707.67 Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Enertech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inphi.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Inphi and Solar Enertech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inphi 0 4 10 0 2.71 Solar Enertech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inphi currently has a consensus target price of $139.46, indicating a potential downside of 14.16%. Given Inphi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inphi is more favorable than Solar Enertech.

Volatility and Risk

Inphi has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Enertech has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of Inphi shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inphi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inphi and Solar Enertech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inphi -10.22% 15.33% 5.29% Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inphi beats Solar Enertech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and data centers. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Solar Enertech

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company's solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls. The company markets its products primarily to solar panel installers, who incorporate those modules into their power generating systems that are sold to end-customers located in Europe, Australia, North America, and China. It markets its solar cells and modules under the SolarE brand name. The company was formerly known as Safer Residence Corporation and changed its name to Solar EnerTech Corp. in April 2006. Solar EnerTech Corp. was incorporated in 2004 is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

