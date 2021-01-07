Insider Buying: Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Director Acquires $32,370.00 in Stock

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,247.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank Russell Ellett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,520.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,180.00.

AUB opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUB. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

