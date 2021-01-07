Insider Buying: Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Insider Purchases 298,057 Shares of Stock

Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) insider Nick Sanders purchased 298,057 shares of Carclo plc (CAR.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £50,669.69 ($66,200.27).
Shares of Carclo plc (CAR.L) stock opened at GBX 17.38 ($0.23) on Thursday. Carclo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26.50 ($0.35). The firm has a market cap of £12.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49.
About Carclo plc (CAR.L)
