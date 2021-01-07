Insider Buying: Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Insider Purchases 298,057 Shares of Stock

Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) insider Nick Sanders purchased 298,057 shares of Carclo plc (CAR.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £50,669.69 ($66,200.27).

Shares of Carclo plc (CAR.L) stock opened at GBX 17.38 ($0.23) on Thursday. Carclo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26.50 ($0.35). The firm has a market cap of £12.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49.

Get Carclo plc (CAR.L) alerts:

About Carclo plc (CAR.L)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo plc (CAR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo plc (CAR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.