Insider Buying: CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) (LON:CCPG) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) (LON:CCPG) insider Richard Boleat purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,542.46).

CCPG opened at GBX 95.40 ($1.25) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 91.15. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 105 ($1.37).

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) Company Profile

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

