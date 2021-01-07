Insider Buying: CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) (LON:CCPG) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) (LON:CCPG) insider Richard Boleat purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,542.46).
CCPG opened at GBX 95.40 ($1.25) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 91.15. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 105 ($1.37).
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG.L) Company Profile
