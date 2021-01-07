Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £1,592.10 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 870 ($11.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,592.10 ($2,080.09).

On Monday, November 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 211 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £1,599.38 ($2,089.60).

On Friday, October 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 221 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £1,595.62 ($2,084.69).

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 858 ($11.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £455.36 million and a P/E ratio of 33.00. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 794.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 701.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

