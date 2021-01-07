Insider Buying: NWF Group plc (NWF.L) (LON:NWF) Insider Purchases £19,800 in Stock

NWF Group plc (NWF.L) (LON:NWF) insider David Stewart Downie purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,868.83).

David Stewart Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, David Stewart Downie sold 10,000 shares of NWF Group plc (NWF.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total value of £20,600 ($26,914.03).

Shares of NWF Group plc (NWF.L) stock opened at GBX 192.50 ($2.52) on Thursday. NWF Group plc has a one year low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 218 ($2.85). The company has a market cap of £94.33 million and a P/E ratio of 10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 197.01.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group plc (NWF.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

About NWF Group plc (NWF.L)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

