Insider Selling: Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Sells $14,611,505.35 in Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $125.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.87. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $157.96.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Allakos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Allakos in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allakos by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Allakos by 47.7% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Allakos by 182.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

