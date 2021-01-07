Insider Selling: Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $78,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BDTX stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $33.23. The stock had a trading volume of 132,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $46.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDTX shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $196,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% during the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $244,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

