Insider Selling: Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) Insider Sells £3,000,000 in Stock

Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) insider Roderick McIllree sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total value of £3,000,000 ($3,919,519.21).
LON JAY opened at GBX 12.45 ($0.16) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £120.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50. Bluejay Mining plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 15.76 ($0.21). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 33.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) Company Profile
