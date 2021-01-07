Insider Selling: Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) Insider Sells £3,000,000 in Stock

Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) insider Roderick McIllree sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total value of £3,000,000 ($3,919,519.21).

LON JAY opened at GBX 12.45 ($0.16) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £120.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50. Bluejay Mining plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 15.76 ($0.21). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 33.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) Company Profile

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

