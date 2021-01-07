Insider Selling: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,377,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Donald Gayhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $221,850.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $94,330.23.

On Monday, December 7th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $126,750.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $130,650.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $136,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

CURO Group stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. Research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its position in CURO Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 28.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 41,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 90.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CURO. ValuEngine downgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CURO Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

