Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $5,246,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $800,915.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $93.94.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 66,979 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after buying an additional 52,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.