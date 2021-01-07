Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $5,246,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $800,915.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $93.94.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
DNLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.