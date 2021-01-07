Insider Selling: ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.14.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.41. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $433.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 36.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in ePlus by 8.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ePlus by 33.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 20.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in ePlus by 10.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

