Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ILMN stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.55. 975,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,575. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 87.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Wolfe Research downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.