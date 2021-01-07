Insider Selling: Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) CFO Sells 2,193 Shares of Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71.

Sandip Kapadia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $30.07 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $119.31. The company has a market capitalization of $992.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,509,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,563,000 after acquiring an additional 700,492 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $21,165,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 815.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 280,437 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 161,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

