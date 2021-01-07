Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells 4,709 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $1,624,887.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,362 shares in the company, valued at $36,011,151.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Friday, November 27th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $3,863,572.64.

On Friday, October 16th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $221,591.28.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 15 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $4,088.40.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $335.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $399.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.08.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.