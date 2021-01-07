Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Insider Sells 9,677 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) insider Donald P. Lehr sold 9,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,189.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,514.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $11.10.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.
About Precigen
Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.
