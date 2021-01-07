Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Insider Sells 9,677 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) insider Donald P. Lehr sold 9,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,189.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,514.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $11.10.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Security LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 84,021,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 152.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,750,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 59.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 403,960 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 15.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 557,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 72,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.