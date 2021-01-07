Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $909,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 666,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,844,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $891,870.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $779,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $745,500.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Peter Anevski sold 12,886 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $398,821.70.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Peter Anevski sold 97,503 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $2,904,614.37.

On Monday, November 9th, Peter Anevski sold 37,454 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $1,119,125.52.

Shares of PGNY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 669,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,248. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $44.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.74.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Progyny by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 1,191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

