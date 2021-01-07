Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $909,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 666,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,844,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 4th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $891,870.00.
- On Thursday, December 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $779,520.00.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $745,500.00.
- On Friday, November 13th, Peter Anevski sold 12,886 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $398,821.70.
- On Wednesday, November 11th, Peter Anevski sold 97,503 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $2,904,614.37.
- On Monday, November 9th, Peter Anevski sold 37,454 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $1,119,125.52.
Shares of PGNY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 669,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,248. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $44.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.74.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Progyny by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 1,191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
