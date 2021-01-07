Insider Selling: Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Insider Sells 15,074 Shares of Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $226,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SCU opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $869.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 65.07%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

