Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $1,412,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,410,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,167,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.82. 14,877,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,242,882. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Snap by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Bank of America lifted their price target on Snap to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.31.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

