Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 2,663 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $128,090.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $192,920.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $123,429.24.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $178,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Preto Joseph Del sold 7,401 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,497.71.

Sprout Social stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 178.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 70,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

