Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $799,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephany Verstraete also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00.

Shares of TDOC opened at $204.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.49 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.60.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $58,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $1,376,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $1,859,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 75.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

