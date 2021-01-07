Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells 858 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total transaction of $689,600.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,980.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian John Stempeck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.42, for a total transaction of $2,302,086.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $47.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $740.61. 1,413,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $873.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.61. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.