Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $9,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,541,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,088,524.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Gerard Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $104,247.65.

On Friday, October 16th, James Gerard Griffin sold 52,900 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $488,267.00.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Zynga by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,997 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $1,328,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Zynga by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 476,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 389,861 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Zynga by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,558,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

