Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells 9,359 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $91,624.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,741.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $130,791.03.

On Monday, November 16th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,724 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $13,688.56.

ZNGA traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 26,308,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,491,080. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Zynga by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 340,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 47.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

