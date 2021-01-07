INT Chain Price Reaches $0.0240 on Exchanges (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinEgg, Allcoin and OKEx Korea. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. INT Chain has a total market cap of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About INT Chain

INT is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinEgg, OKEx Korea, Ethfinex and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

