INT Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. INT has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $905,474.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, INT has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One INT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00310432 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.33 or 0.02771671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About INT

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

