Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 14,310 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 9.6% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.02. 18,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,443. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $242.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.