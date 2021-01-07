Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 2,782 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.76. 2,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,786. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.