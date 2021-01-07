Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,829,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter.

VOT traded up $4.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.98. 4,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,152. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $216.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

