International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.70.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IFF traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.92. 5,601,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,438,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.51. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $143.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

