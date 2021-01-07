International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INSW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 63.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 961.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in International Seaways by 136.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 321.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.32. 193,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,733. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a market cap of $484.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.31. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. Equities analysts expect that International Seaways will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.