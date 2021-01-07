Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ISNPY. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ISNPY opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

