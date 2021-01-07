Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of VCV opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $13.45.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
