Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) shares traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.02 and last traded at $31.93. 2,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52.

Get Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 178.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUI)

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.