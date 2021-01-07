Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 29th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

VPV opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

