Investors Bancorp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,108 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,119% compared to the typical daily volume of 95 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $201.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,159,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,074,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 137,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 61,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

