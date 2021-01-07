INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of INVO Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

INVO opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. INVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.