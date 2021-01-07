IONChain (IONC) Market Capitalization Achieves $361,436.17

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 59.7% against the dollar. One IONChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. IONChain has a market capitalization of $361,436.17 and approximately $4,877.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00027309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00112830 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.66 or 0.00488977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00237463 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016000 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

